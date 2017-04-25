Trump voters clash over his shifting views

New York (CNN)A handful of voters who say they backed President Donald Trump in the 2016 election butted heads on a panel discussion that aired on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday morning.
After viewing tape of Trump seeming to contradicting himself between statements he made before and after the election, several of the panelists spoke up to defend the President, saying he had "changed his mind."
"We are all entitled to change with circumstances, with timing," said Ilenne Wood when asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota if Trump needed "confidential secret material to know NATO is relevant?"
"It's foolish to hold onto a particular point of view when shown evidence of something else," added Susan DeLemus, a former New Hampshire State Representative.
But Scott McCommons, a former Democrat who says he voted for Trump but now regrets it, took exception, arguing that Trump must have had the same information before and after the election.
"That's not true ... that's a bunch of crap and you all know it," he exclaimed in response to fellow panelists who argued that Trump had changed his mind because of information he received as president.
Presidents and presidents-elect receive classified briefings with information not available to mere candidates or the general public.
A pair of polls released Sunday show Trump approaching his 100th day in office with the lowest level of support of any modern president at that point in their term.
Forty-two percent of people in an ABC/Washington Post poll said they approved of Trump's performance so far, while 53% said they disapproved. An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll had 40% of respondents saying they approved of Trump and 54% saying they disapproved.
Despite Trump's low approval numbers, the poll showed him retaining support among his base, with 96% of people who said they voted for him saying they would do so again.