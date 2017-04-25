Trump voters clash over his shifting views

New York (CNN) A handful of voters who say they backed President Donald Trump in the 2016 election butted heads on a panel discussion that aired on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday morning.

After viewing tape of Trump seeming to contradicting himself between statements he made before and after the election, several of the panelists spoke up to defend the President, saying he had "changed his mind."

"We are all entitled to change with circumstances, with timing," said Ilenne Wood when asked by CNN's Alisyn Camerota if Trump needed "confidential secret material to know NATO is relevant?"

"It's foolish to hold onto a particular point of view when shown evidence of something else," added Susan DeLemus, a former New Hampshire State Representative.

But Scott McCommons, a former Democrat who says he voted for Trump but now regrets it, took exception, arguing that Trump must have had the same information before and after the election.

