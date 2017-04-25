President Trump today: Live updates

President Trump today: Live updatesBy Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 9:04 AM ET, Tue April 25, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWATCH LIVE: Ivanka Trump speaks at Holocaust memorial in Berlin at 10:30 a.m. ET.ReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWATCH LIVE: Ivanka Trump speaks at Holocaust memorial in Berlin at 10:30 a.m. ET. It's the 96th day of Donald Trump's presidency. We're covering live, below.Content by LendingTreeMortgage rates drop. Do you qualify for the lowest rates? Not enough people use this credit card payoff trick Refinance rates are near historic lows. Don't miss out. Fastest way to pay off $10,000 in credit card debt Veteran homeowners get a huge reward In 2017 Paid Partner ContentReady to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia Explore the city, discover the car. Bentley takes detail to new heights in Dubai Wallpaper What's your home worth? Find out here Trulia USM heads into the future with glowing new additions to a classic system Wallpaper Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia