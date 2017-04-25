Poll: Trump approval even worse with millennials

Story highlights Forty percent said they would give Trump an "F" on his first 100 days

Millennials scored Trump lower than the general public

Majority think Trump's Twitter use is inappropriate

(CNN) With President Donald Trump's 100th day in office looming in the distance, only 32 percent of millennials approve of his performance so far, according to a poll released Tuesday by the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics.

About 40% said they would give Trump an "F" on his first 100 days, and only a third said they support his handling of ISIS and Obamacare.

The survey, which included more than 2,500 responses from 18- to 29-year-olds, found that millennials scored Trump's performance lower than the general public does. With Trump's national approval rating already lower than any modern president, the poll reveals another layer of dissatisfaction with the new administration.

Nearly 70% of young people, regardless of political ideology, said Trump's tweeting is "not appropriate" and expressed reservations about cracking down too hard on immigration and jettisoning Obamacare.

However, a near majority of the respondents -- 48% -- identified as most closely aligning with the Democratic Party, so it's unsurprising that they disagree with many of Trump's policy positions. Twenty-eight percent said they align more with Republicans, and the rest did not see themselves as aligning with a party.

