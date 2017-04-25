Poll: Trump approval even worse with millennials

Story highlights
(CNN)With President Donald Trump's 100th day in office looming in the distance, only 32 percent of millennials approve of his performance so far, according to a poll released Tuesday by the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics.
About 40% said they would give Trump an "F" on his first 100 days, and only a third said they support his handling of ISIS and Obamacare.
The survey, which included more than 2,500 responses from 18- to 29-year-olds, found that millennials scored Trump's performance lower than the general public does. With Trump's national approval rating already lower than any modern president, the poll reveals another layer of dissatisfaction with the new administration.
Nearly 70% of young people, regardless of political ideology, said Trump's tweeting is "not appropriate" and expressed reservations about cracking down too hard on immigration and jettisoning Obamacare.
However, a near majority of the respondents -- 48% -- identified as most closely aligning with the Democratic Party, so it's unsurprising that they disagree with many of Trump's policy positions. Twenty-eight percent said they align more with Republicans, and the rest did not see themselves as aligning with a party.
Most millennials polled expressed a renewed commitment to uniting America and found politics more relevant to their lives than they did five years ago. Seventy-four percent of those polled saw voting as the most effective way to create change, and they saw talking about politics and volunteering as important as well.
"While we spend a lot of time talking about what divides us, younger millennials are seeking leaders who will unite us," polling director John Della Volpe said in a news release. "This is both good government and good politics, and it is the overarching message from our last year of polling, town meetings and conversations with millennials from across the country."
When it came to the media, only 10% gave mainstream outlets an "A" for their coverage of Trump's presidency so far. Nearly half of respondents said they believe the news on their Facebook news feeds is "fake news."
The poll is just one of many released this week revealing a historic low in presidential support. Fifty-three percent of people in an ABC News/Washington Post poll said they disapprove of Trump's performance so far, while an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll showed 54% saying they disapprove. Gallup's historical presidential approval numbers show most presidents were near the height of their popularity in the beginning of their first terms.
But don't expect these results to sway Trump as he approaches the 100-day mark. He seized on two polls' findings in a pair of tweets Sunday afternoon, saying: "New polls out today are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative. Would still beat Hillary in ... popular vote. ABC News/Washington Post Poll (wrong big on election) said almost all stand by their vote on me & 53% said strong leader."