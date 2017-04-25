The White House's decision-making on Michael Flynn is troubling

(CNN) We learned two important things on Tuesday in relation to the ongoing investigation into Russian attempts to meddle with the 2016 election:

1. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is in a LOT of trouble.

2. The Trump White House declined to provide the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee with documents related to Flynn's application for a security clearance to work at the White House.

Both of those things came to light following a classified meeting of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and press briefing held by Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah and ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings of Maryland. That briefing also produced this amazing quote from Chaffetz regarding Flynn: "I see no data to support the notion that Gen. Flynn incomplied with the law."

What's far more confusing to me is why the White House doesn't appear to be cooperating with the committee's investigation into Flynn. Wrote CNN's Tom LoBianco and Manu Raju

"White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short outlined in a letter to the House oversight committee how it would not complete the request from the panel, referring some requests to the Department of Defense, saying the office doesn't have custody of some of the other documents or simply stating 'we are unable to accommodate' others."

The letter says one reason is that "many, if not all, documents relating to" Flynn's contacts with foreign nationals after January 20, 2017 "are likely to contain classified and/or confidential information."

The White House further insisted that it couldn't produce documents it didn't have access to. Flynn, through a lawyer, said that he fully briefed the Defense Intelligence Agency both before and after the trip.

But, this is the White House we're talking about. And an investigation into the possibility that its former national security adviser took a payment from the Russian government -- in addition to misleading everyone up to the vice president about the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Are you telling me that given those circumstances that the White House can't get access to Flynn's security clearance application? Donald Trump is the commander in chief! He runs the government!

This is a pattern with the Trump White House. Instead of welcoming these investigations as a chance to clear up questions regarding the attempted Russian efforts to influence the election and his campaign, Trump and his senior staff seem to stonewall at every turn.

Trump regularly decries the alleged Russian ties to his campaign as "fake news," but the best way to prove that there is no "there" there is to fully and totally cooperate with the investigation. And yet, time and again, the Trump team refuses to do just that.