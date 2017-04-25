Story highlights Mobile devices are prohibited in the court during oral arguments

A spokeswoman for the court chalked up Breyer's phone faux-paus as an oversight

(CNN) Arguments in a technical case at the Supreme Court really resonated Tuesday when Justice Stephen Breyer's cell phone went off.

Mobile devices are prohibited in the court during oral arguments. A spokeswoman for the court chalked up Breyer's phone faux-paus as an oversight.

"He doesn't usually bring his phone and he forgot," said Kathy Arberg.

The Washington Post's Robert Barnes was in court and tweeted that Breyer appeared "red-faced" as the justice struggled to silence the offending device.

The pinging sound -- the justice apparently has decided against a more distinctive ringtone -- occurred near the beginning of Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California. It's a technical personal jurisdiction case that presents this question:

