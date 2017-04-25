Story highlights Comments Mike Enzi made to students last week are getting attention

He said Tuesday, 'none of us is infallible and I apologize to anyone who has taken offense'

(CNN) Republican Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming said Tuesday he regrets using "a poor choice of words" when he suggested to students last week that if a man wears a tutu in a bar and ends up getting bullied, then it's partly the man's fault because he "kind of asks for it."

In an emailed statement to CNN, Enzi said he does not believe "that anyone should be bullied, intimidated or attacked because of their beliefs" and that his message "was intended specifically to be about promoting respect and tolerance toward each other."

"I hope if people look at the entirety of my speech, they will understand that," he added. "I regret a poor choice of words during part of my presentation. None of us is infallible and I apologize to anyone who has taken offense. No offense was intended. Quite the opposite in fact, and so I ask for your understanding as well."

While speaking to students at Greybull High School and Middle School on Thursday, Enzi was asked what he and others in Washington are doing to improve life for LGBT individuals in Wyoming, which is nicknamed the Equality State.

"We always say in Wyoming you can be anything you want to be as long as you don't push it in somebody's face," Enzi said, according to Mathew Burciaga, the editor at the Greybull Standard.

