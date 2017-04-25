Story highlights The House oversight panel has taken a particular focus on Michael Flynn's work

The former national security adviser to Donald Trump resigned earlier this year

(CNN) Whether President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, properly disclosed payments from foreign governments on his security clearance application is the subject of a House oversight committee meeting Tuesday, as members are set to review the first batch of documents related to the investigation.

The committee is gathering Tuesday morning at the Capitol to review classified material provided by the Department of Defense in response to its March 22 request for more information on Flynn, according to MJ Henshaw, a spokeswoman for House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz.

The committee has sent additional requests for information about Flynn to the White House, the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. However, Tuesday's meeting will only include responses from the Pentagon.

Oversight investigators revealed last month that Flynn had received more than $45,000 for a speech he gave to RT-TV in Russia and $530,000 for work his lobbying firm did that, according to the committee , likely benefited the Republic of Turkey.