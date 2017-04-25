Story highlights Comella supported Clinton

She used to work for Christie

(CNN) A former top aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is crossing party lines and the Hudson River to become New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new chief of staff.

Maria Comella confirmed to CNN in an exclusive interview that she will be officially named to the position Tuesday after spending the last few months advising the Democratic governor. A lifelong Republican, this is the first time Comella has ever worked for a Democrat.

"Right now, it is important to be an active participant in our democratic process and political party matters less than the things we can accomplish when working together," Comella told CNN in a brief interview by email. "At a time of turmoil in Washington, I believe the states can and will play an important role and Governor Cuomo has the ability to find common ground when it's needed and get things done."

Her resume includes some of the Republican Party's biggest names, most notably as a chief political strategist to Christie, whose office she joined in 2009. After leaving Trenton, Comella started her own consulting company.

"Maria Comella was a longtime, trusted advisor who assisted me in accomplishing many of the great things we have done in New Jersey during her six years with me," Christie told CNN Tuesday. "I wish her the best of luck in her new assignment with Governor Cuomo."

