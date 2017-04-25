John Kasich gives Trump an 'incomplete,' leaves door open for 2020 run

(CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Monday that he would grade President Donald Trump's performance as an "incomplete."

"It's not even a 100 days, so you have to give the guy a chance," Kasich said at a CNN town hall moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper. "He's never held public office before."

Citing a Washington Post-ABC News poll showing 94% of Trump voters approve his job performance, while only 42% of all Americans approve, Cooper asked the Kasich why there is such a large divide.

"This is sort of symptomatic," Kasich said. "'I voted for him. I wear that uniform.' --'I didn't vote for him. I wear a different uniform.' I think people who voted for him, who see things they don't like, have to recognize that. And people who didn't vote for him have to recognize when he does something that's positive. We want to be for our President, because if we are tearing each other apart, nothing will ever get done."

When asked whether he would run for the White House in 2020, the former presidential candidate said "very unlikely."

Read More