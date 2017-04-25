German crowd hisses, boos at Ivanka when she defends her dad

Story highlights "It's very early for me. I'm listening, I'm learning," she said

Merkel personally invited Trump on her first international trip

(CNN) Ivanka Trump defended her father at a women's panel in Berlin Tuesday after attendees hissed and booed when she attempted to champion her father's commitment to women's issues.

The event opened with the first daughter explaining her role in the White House.

"You are first daughter -- German audience not familiar -- what is your role -- to whom are you represented? Your father, the American people, or your business," asked Miriam Meckel, editor of German business magazine Wirtschaftswoche.

"Well, certainly not the latter, and I am rather unfamiliar with this role as well, as it is quite new to me," replied Trump, a top adviser to her father. "It has been a little under 100 days, but it is just been a remarkable, an incredible journey."

"So it's very early for me. I'm listening, I'm learning, I'm defining the ways in which I think I'll be able to have impact," she added.

