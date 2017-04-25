In defense of Ivanka Trump after she was hissed at in Germany

Washington (CNN) During an appearance on a panel discussion in Germany on Tuesday, Ivanka Trump was booed and hissed at when she offered a defense of her father's policies regarding paid leave for women in the workplace.

"That is something I'm very proud of my father's advocacy, long before he came into the presidency, he championed this in the primaries," Ivanka Trump said of President Trump. "He's been a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive."

She was interrupted at that point. She went on to add:

"I've certainly heard the criticism from the media and that's been perpetuated, but I know from personal experience, and I think the thousands of women who have worked with and for my father for decades when he was in the private sector are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man."

The easiest course here would be to pillory Ivanka. After all, it's indisputable that her father has said things, repeatedly, about women that all people should acknowledge are unacceptable. His comments in the "Access Hollywood" tape , his regular references to women as "pigs", and his comments about Carly Fiorina's looks during the 2016 primaries have zero defenders. And Donald Trump has apologized for a total of none of them.