7 ways a government shutdown will affect your daily life

(CNN) The clock's ticking. If Congress doesn't pass a spending bill by the end of this week, the federal government will run out of money and shut down.

Shutdowns don't come cheap. The last time the government was forced to close up shop -- for 16 days in late 2013 -- it cost taxpayers $2 billion in lost productivity, according to the Office of Management and Budget. Two earlier ones -- in late 1995 and early 1996 -- cost the country $1.4 billion.

But what will the shutdown mean for you? Will your daily life be affected?

(The answer's yes, so keep reading.)

Here are 7 ways the government shutdown will affect you.

