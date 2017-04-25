Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States during his inauguration ceremony on Friday, January 20. Trump's wife, Melania, is holding a family Bible and a Bible that belonged to former President Abraham Lincoln. Next to Melania, from left, are Trump's children: Barron, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Tiffany and Eric. Hide Caption 1 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump kisses the first lady as they dance at one of three inaugural balls on January 20. The former real estate mogul, known for his affinity of over-the-top gold fixtures, went for classic Americana with a touch of retro glitz. Hide Caption 2 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump holds up a letter Sunday, January 22, that was left for him by former President Barack Obama. "I just went to the Oval Office and found this beautiful letter from President Obama. It was really very nice of him to do that. And I will cherish that," said Trump, who frequently criticized Obama on the campaign trail. Trump wouldn't tell the press what was in the letter. Hide Caption 3 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump, left, watches Vice President Mike Pence swear in senior White House staff members on January 22. Trump said he and his aides will "face many challenges, but with the faith in each other and the faith in God we will get the job done." Hide Caption 4 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump sits in front of a jacket that was given to him by the crew of Air Force One on Thursday, January 26. It was his first trip aboard the plane and Marine One. Hide Caption 6 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan shake hands in front of Vice President Pence during a luncheon with GOP lawmakers on January 26. Trump previewed an ambitious governing agenda during his speech. "This Congress is going to be the busiest Congress we've had in decades, maybe ever," he said. "This is our chance to achieve great and lasting change for our beloved nation." Hide Caption 7 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House as he announces Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday, January 31. Gorsuch -- at right with his wife, Louise -- would replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died last year. Hide Caption 8 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump met with several African-American leaders for a listening session to kick off Black History Month on Wednesday, February 1. Trump was seated between Ben Carson, his nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Omarosa Manigault, a former "Apprentice" contestant who is now part of the administration. Hide Caption 9 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump puts his hand on the shoulder of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after Tillerson was sworn in on February 1. They are joined by Vice President Pence and Tillerson's wife, Renda St. Clair. Tillerson, a former CEO of ExxonMobil, was confirmed in the Senate by a vote of 56 to 43. Hide Caption 10 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump tosses a Sharpie pen back to a group of supporters after signing autographs in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, February 3. Trump was spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which has become a popular trip so far during his presidency. Hide Caption 11 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump listens to a high school marching band as he arrives at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The President and first lady attended a Super Bowl party there. Hide Caption 12 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump waves as he boards Air Force One in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, February 6. He met generals and troops during a trip to MacDill Air Force Base, the headquarters of Central Command and Special Operations Command. Hide Caption 13 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump meets with members of the US airline industry on Thursday, February 9. Trump said he knows US airlines are "under pressure from a lot of foreign elements and foreign carriers." But he added that "we want to make life good for them also." Foreign carriers buy lots of planes and jet engines from US manufacturers, and that supports thousands of well-paying factory jobs at home. During the meeting, Trump also promised that the United States would invest in transportation infrastructure, improving the nation's airports and air traffic control system. Hide Caption 14 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump offers his hand to Jeff Sessions, who had just been sworn in as the new attorney general on February 9. Sessions, one of Trump's closest advisers and his earliest supporter in the US Senate, was confirmed by a 52-47 vote that was mostly along party lines. He was accompanied to the swearing-in by his wife, Mary. Hide Caption 15 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe outside the West Wing of the White House on Friday, February 10. The two leaders held Oval Office talks and had lunch together in the State Dining Room. The next day, they traveled to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and played golf together. Hide Caption 16 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump and Abe were dining at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, February 11, when they got the call that North Korea had launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile. They gathered their teams for an impromptu strategy session that could be seen by other diners at the resort. This photo was posted by a Mar-a-Lago member on Facebook and quickly spread on the Internet. Hide Caption 17 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, February 16. The President lashed out against the media and what he called fake news as he displayed a sense of anger and grievance rarely vented by a president in public. He said he resented reports that his White House was in chaos. "This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," he said. Hide Caption 18 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump hugs supporter Gene Huber after he invited Huber to speak on stage during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18. Huber, wearing a black Donald Trump T-shirt, thanked the President and spoke for a few moments. Hide Caption 19 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, left, listens to Trump as Marine One lands on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, February 20. Prior to joining the Trump administration, Priebus was chairman of the Republican National Committee. Hide Caption 20 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump delivers remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, February 24. Speaking to a right-wing crowd of activists that once viewed him skeptically, Trump vowed to uphold his campaign promises. He also escalated his attacks on the press and vowed an economic revival spurred by new jobs and scaled-back regulation. Hide Caption 21 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway takes an Oval Office photo of Trump and leaders of historically black colleges and universities on Monday, February 27. The image of her kneeling on the couch sparked memes on social media. Hide Caption 22 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump applauds Carryn Owens during his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 28. Owens' husband, Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, was killed during a recent mission in Yemen. "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said. The applause in the chamber lasted over a minute, which Trump said must be a record. Hide Caption 23 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days The President and his grandchildren Arabella and Joseph walk across the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, March 3. They were about to board Marine One for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base. Hide Caption 24 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days A strong wind blows Trump's tie as he arrives at Orlando International Airport on March 3. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on Trump's presidential neckwear: Long ties with Scotch tape on the back Hide Caption 25 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump, left, and chief strategist Steve Bannon board Air Force One before returning to Washington on Sunday, March 5. Bannon, one of Trump's earliest cheerleaders in his role leading the ultra-conservative website Breitbart News, joined the Trump campaign in August 2016. According to CNN's Chris Cillizza, he was widely credited with putting skin and muscle on the bare bones of Trump's "America First" worldview. Hide Caption 26 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump surprises visitors who were touring the White House on Tuesday, March 7. The tour group, including many young children, cheered and screamed after the President popped out from behind a room divider. Hide Caption 27 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump moves a drink across the table before a White House discussion about health care on Friday, March 10. The President's habit of moving things caught the eye of CNN's Jeanne Moos, who reported on the unusual quirk. Hide Caption 28 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump speaks Monday, March 13, during the first meeting with his Cabinet. Who's who on Trump's Cabinet? See the full list here Hide Caption 29 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump, the first lady and their son, Barron, walk to Marine One before leaving the White House on Friday, March 17. Melania and Barron Trump are living in New York until Barron finishes out the school year. Hide Caption 30 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with Ivanka Trump during a roundtable discussion at the White House on Friday, March 17. In Merkel's first US visit during the Trump administration, she and the President discussed issues that included NATO, ISIS and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Donald Trump repeatedly bashed Merkel on the campaign trail and accused her of "ruining Germany," citing the nation's policies of allowing refugees in. But he said his meeting with the Chancellor was "very good." Hide Caption 31 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump waits at the White House before greeting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday, March 20. Hide Caption 32 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days The President pretends to drive a tractor-trailer during a White House event with truckers and truck industry executives on Thursday, March 23. Hide Caption 33 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days The President arrives at the US Capitol to meet with House Republicans about a health care bill on Tuesday, March 21. Trump urged GOP lawmakers to vote in favor of the legislation, which would repeal Obamacare. But later in the week, House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the bill from the floor after it became clear it did not have the votes to pass. Hide Caption 34 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days The President participates in a White House roundtable with women who are small business owners on Monday, March 27. Hide Caption 35 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Vice President Mike Pence, third from left, tries to stop Trump as Trump walks out of an executive order signing ceremony on Friday, March 31. During the signing ceremony, White House pool reporters asked Trump questions about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has offered to testify on Russian involvement in the US election. The President ignored the questions and moved to another room to sign the two executive orders, which regarded trade policy. Hide Caption 36 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump pauses during a White House news conference on Wednesday, April 5. Trump spoke about the suspected chemical attack in Syria, blaming Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and saying it had "crossed a lot of lines for me." The United States later launched a missile strike against a Syrian government air base. Hide Caption 37 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days In pouring rain, the President boards Air Force One for a trip to Florida, where he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, April 6. Hide Caption 38 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on April 6. The Internet had some fun with the juxtaposition of Trump and "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader, who appeared in the scene on the right from the film "Rogue One." Hide Caption 39 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are accompanied by first ladies Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan as they talk at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on April 6. During Xi's visit, the trade relationship between China and the United States was at the top of the agenda, as was the rising threat of North Korea's nuclear program. Hide Caption 40 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days In this image provided by the White House, Trump is briefed by his national security team about the missile strike in Syria on April 6. They were at a secured location on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Hide Caption 41 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump walks away from the lectern after announcing the missile strike in Syria on April 6. "It is in this vital national security of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons," Trump said. Hide Caption 42 of 44

Photos: Trump up close: Photos from the first 100 days Trump talks to a caddie during a round of golf in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, April 8. Trump frequently criticized President Obama for playing golf, but he has been a frequent golfer during his first few months in office. Hide Caption 43 of 44