Breaking News

Trump: I've saved US billions on F-35 fighters

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

Updated 4:59 AM ET, Tue April 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Two F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters complete vertical landings aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during the opening day of the first session of operational testing. As the future of Marine Corps aviation, the F-35B will eventually replace all aircraft from three legacy Marine Corps platforms; the AV-8B Harrier, the F/A-18 Hornet, and the EA-6B Prowler. The aircraft are stationed with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Beaufort, South Carolina and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Yuma, Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Remington Hall/Released)
Two F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters complete vertical landings aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during the opening day of the first session of operational testing. As the future of Marine Corps aviation, the F-35B will eventually replace all aircraft from three legacy Marine Corps platforms; the AV-8B Harrier, the F/A-18 Hornet, and the EA-6B Prowler. The aircraft are stationed with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Beaufort, South Carolina and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Yuma, Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Remington Hall/Released)

    JUST WATCHED

    The U.S. military's $400B fighter jet (2016)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(9 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Trump says his intervention is responsible for massive costs cuts in US' most expensive weapons program
  • But government watchdogs say stealth fighter program still costing $1 billion more than it should

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump again used the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to tout his prowess as a negotiator, promising additional savings on the $400 billion program despite warnings from a non-partisan federal watchdog agency that testing delays could increase costs by more than a billion dollars.

In an interview with the Associated Press published on Monday, Trump reiterated that he was directly responsible for helping save $700 million on a February order of 90 F-35s -- adding that costs will continue to shrink as more planes are delivered.
"Now you know that's a saving of billions and billions of dollars, many billions of dollars over the course of — it's between 2,500 and 3,000 planes will be the final order," Trump said in the interview, projecting additional savings as the aircraft ramps up production.
    "This was a thing that was out of control and now it's great," Trump added, referencing a February statement in which Lockheed Martin credited Trump for helping to "accelerate negotiations."
    2016: F-35 fighter program &#39;a scandal,&#39; McCain says
    2016: F-35 fighter program 'a scandal,' McCain says

      JUST WATCHED

      2016: F-35 fighter program 'a scandal,' McCain says

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    2016: F-35 fighter program 'a scandal,' McCain says 01:36
    Trump's optimistic outlook regarding what is already the most expensive weapons system in history stands in stark contrast to projections made by the Government Accountability Office in its annual review of the F-35 program. That was also released on Monday.
    Read More
    Citing "cascading testing delays," the GAO concluded that additional flight testing will delay full production of the aircraft, which is scheduled for April 2019, by a year and could cost the Department of Defense more than a billion dollars more than what was budgeted in 2011 when the program was restructured.
    While the program's developmental phase is close to 90% complete, the watchdog agency recommended that the Pentagon refrain from making "significant new investments" in the fighter jet until the entire testing process is finished.
    The Pentagon's F-35 program office is downplaying the GAO's assessment, estimating a flight testing delay of five months and describing program costs as "stable."
    The single-engine F-35A is the Air Force&#39;s eventual replacement for the F-16 and the A-10. The supersonic jets, which will be able to conduct air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks, are just beginning to enter the Air Force fleet. Here, an F-35 Lightning II from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flys at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2017.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    The single-engine F-35A is the Air Force's eventual replacement for the F-16 and the A-10. The supersonic jets, which will be able to conduct air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks, are just beginning to enter the Air Force fleet. Here, an F-35 Lightning II from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, flys at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 15, 2017.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 24
    The twin-engine F-22 stealth fighter, flown by a single pilot and armed with a 20mm cannon, heat-seeking missiles, radar-guided missiles and radar-guided bombs, can perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. The service has 183 of the Raptors, which went operational in 2005.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    F-22 RaptorThe twin-engine F-22 stealth fighter, flown by a single pilot and armed with a 20mm cannon, heat-seeking missiles, radar-guided missiles and radar-guided bombs, can perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. The service has 183 of the Raptors, which went operational in 2005.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 24
    The four-engine B-2 heavy bomber has stealth properties that make it hard to detect on radar. Flown by a crew of two, it has an unrefueled range of 6,000 miles and can deliver both conventional and nuclear bombs. Twenty B-2s are in the active inventory. They joined the fleet in 1997.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    B-2 Spirit bomberThe four-engine B-2 heavy bomber has stealth properties that make it hard to detect on radar. Flown by a crew of two, it has an unrefueled range of 6,000 miles and can deliver both conventional and nuclear bombs. Twenty B-2s are in the active inventory. They joined the fleet in 1997.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 24
    The four-engine jet can fly at 900 mph and carry the largest payload of bombs and missiles in the Air Force inventory. The Air Force has 62 B-1Bs in the fleet.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    B-1B Lancer bomberThe four-engine jet can fly at 900 mph and carry the largest payload of bombs and missiles in the Air Force inventory. The Air Force has 62 B-1Bs in the fleet.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 24
    The F-15 Eagle, the Air Force&#39;s main air superiority fighter, became operational in 1975. With a crew of one or two, depending on the model, the twin-engine jets are armed with a 20mm cannon along with Sidewinder or AMRAAM missiles. The Air Force lists 249 F-15 Eagles in its inventory.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    F-15 EagleThe F-15 Eagle, the Air Force's main air superiority fighter, became operational in 1975. With a crew of one or two, depending on the model, the twin-engine jets are armed with a 20mm cannon along with Sidewinder or AMRAAM missiles. The Air Force lists 249 F-15 Eagles in its inventory.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 24
    The Strike Eagle is a version of the air superiority fighter adapted to perform ground-strike missions. With a crew of two, the twin-jet can carry and deploy most weapons in the Air Force inventory and operate in any weather. The F-15E was first delivered in 1988. The Air Force lists 219 in its fleet.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    F-15E Strike EagleThe Strike Eagle is a version of the air superiority fighter adapted to perform ground-strike missions. With a crew of two, the twin-jet can carry and deploy most weapons in the Air Force inventory and operate in any weather. The F-15E was first delivered in 1988. The Air Force lists 219 in its fleet.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 24
    The first versions of this long-range heavy bomber flew in 1954. A total of 744 were built, the last of those in 1962. The Air Force maintains 58 B-52s in the active force and 18 in the Reserve. A single B-52 can carry 70,000 pounds of mixed munitions, including bombs, missiles and mines. The eight-engine jets have a range of 8,800 miles.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    B-52 StratofortressThe first versions of this long-range heavy bomber flew in 1954. A total of 744 were built, the last of those in 1962. The Air Force maintains 58 B-52s in the active force and 18 in the Reserve. A single B-52 can carry 70,000 pounds of mixed munitions, including bombs, missiles and mines. The eight-engine jets have a range of 8,800 miles.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 24
    The A-10 Thunderbolt jets, nicknamed &quot;Warthogs,&quot; are specially designed for close air support of ground forces. Key to their armaments is a 30mm Gatling gun. The pilot is protected from ground fire by titanium armor, and the plane&#39;s fuel cells are self-sealing in case of puncture.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    A-10 ThunderboltThe A-10 Thunderbolt jets, nicknamed "Warthogs," are specially designed for close air support of ground forces. Key to their armaments is a 30mm Gatling gun. The pilot is protected from ground fire by titanium armor, and the plane's fuel cells are self-sealing in case of puncture.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 24
    The RC-135U Combat Sent, based at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, provides strategic electronic reconnaissance information to the president, secretary of defense, Department of Defense leaders and theater commanders.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    RC-135U The RC-135U Combat Sent, based at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, provides strategic electronic reconnaissance information to the president, secretary of defense, Department of Defense leaders and theater commanders.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 24
    An F-15 Eagle takes off from the Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, flight line as two E-3 Sentries are seen in the background.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    An F-15 Eagle takes off from the Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, flight line as two E-3 Sentries are seen in the background.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 24
    A C-130J Super Hercules from the 37th Airlift Squadron flies over Normandy, France, June 3, 2015. First delivered to the Air Force in 1956, the C-130 remains one of the service&#39;s most important airlift platforms. More than 140 are still in active units, with more than 180 in the National Guard and a hundred more in the Reserve. The C-130 is powered by four turboprop engines.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    C-130 Hercules transportA C-130J Super Hercules from the 37th Airlift Squadron flies over Normandy, France, June 3, 2015. First delivered to the Air Force in 1956, the C-130 remains one of the service's most important airlift platforms. More than 140 are still in active units, with more than 180 in the National Guard and a hundred more in the Reserve. The C-130 is powered by four turboprop engines.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 24
    A 21st Tactical Air Support Squadron OV-10 Bronco aircraft fires white phosphorus rockets to mark a target for an air strike during tactical air control training.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    OV-10 BroncoA 21st Tactical Air Support Squadron OV-10 Bronco aircraft fires white phosphorus rockets to mark a target for an air strike during tactical air control training.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 24
    An A-29 Super Tucano taxis on the flightline during its first arrival, Sept. 26, 2014, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Afghan Air Force pilots trained on the planes that will be used in air-to-ground attack missions in Afghanistan.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    A-29 Super TucanoAn A-29 Super Tucano taxis on the flightline during its first arrival, Sept. 26, 2014, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Afghan Air Force pilots trained on the planes that will be used in air-to-ground attack missions in Afghanistan.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 24
    The four-engine KC-135 joined the Air Force fleet in 1956 as both a tanker and cargo jet. It can carry up to 200,000 pounds of fuel and 83,000 pounds of cargo and passengers in a deck above the refueling system. More than 400 of the KC-135s are flown by active, Air Guard and Reserve units.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    KC-135 StratotankerThe four-engine KC-135 joined the Air Force fleet in 1956 as both a tanker and cargo jet. It can carry up to 200,000 pounds of fuel and 83,000 pounds of cargo and passengers in a deck above the refueling system. More than 400 of the KC-135s are flown by active, Air Guard and Reserve units.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 24
    The single-engine jet is a mainstay of the Air Force combat fleet. It can perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions with its 20mm cannon and ability to carry missiles and bombs on external pods. More than 1,000 F-16s are in the Air Force inventory.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    F-16 Fighting FalconThe single-engine jet is a mainstay of the Air Force combat fleet. It can perform both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions with its 20mm cannon and ability to carry missiles and bombs on external pods. More than 1,000 F-16s are in the Air Force inventory.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 24
    The AC-130H Spectre and the AC-130U Spooky gunships are designed for close air support, air interdiction and force protection. Armaments on the Spectre include 40mm and 105mm cannons. The Spooky adds a 25mm Gatling gun.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    AC-130 gunshipsThe AC-130H Spectre and the AC-130U Spooky gunships are designed for close air support, air interdiction and force protection. Armaments on the Spectre include 40mm and 105mm cannons. The Spooky adds a 25mm Gatling gun.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 24
    The four-engine jet joined the Air Force fleet in 1993 with a primary mission of troop and cargo transport. Each plane can carry up to 102 troops or 170,900 pounds of cargo. The Air Force has 187 C-17s on active duty, 12 in the Air National Guard and 14 in the Reserve.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    C-17 Globemaster transportThe four-engine jet joined the Air Force fleet in 1993 with a primary mission of troop and cargo transport. Each plane can carry up to 102 troops or 170,900 pounds of cargo. The Air Force has 187 C-17s on active duty, 12 in the Air National Guard and 14 in the Reserve.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 24
    The C-5, with a wingspan of 222 feet, a length of 247 feet and a height of 65 feet, is the largest plane in the Air Force inventory and one of the largest aircraft in the world. The first versions of the four-engine jet joined the force in 1970. The Air Force expects to have 52 versions of the latest model, the C-5M, in the fleet by 2017.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    C-5 Galaxy transportThe C-5, with a wingspan of 222 feet, a length of 247 feet and a height of 65 feet, is the largest plane in the Air Force inventory and one of the largest aircraft in the world. The first versions of the four-engine jet joined the force in 1970. The Air Force expects to have 52 versions of the latest model, the C-5M, in the fleet by 2017.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 24
    The Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines vertical takeoff, hover and landing qualities of a helicopter with the normal flight characteristics of a turboprop aircraft, according to the Air Force. It is used to move troops in and out of operations as well as resupply units in the field. The Air Force has 33 Ospreys in inventory.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    CV-22 OspreyThe Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines vertical takeoff, hover and landing qualities of a helicopter with the normal flight characteristics of a turboprop aircraft, according to the Air Force. It is used to move troops in and out of operations as well as resupply units in the field. The Air Force has 33 Ospreys in inventory.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 24
    AWACS stands for airborne warning and control system. This four-engine jet, based on a Boeing 707 platform, monitors and manages battle space with its huge rotating radar dome. The planes have a flight crew of four supporting 13 to 19 specialists and controllers giving direction to units around the battle space. The Air Force has 32 E-3s in inventory.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    E-3 Sentry AWACSAWACS stands for airborne warning and control system. This four-engine jet, based on a Boeing 707 platform, monitors and manages battle space with its huge rotating radar dome. The planes have a flight crew of four supporting 13 to 19 specialists and controllers giving direction to units around the battle space. The Air Force has 32 E-3s in inventory.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 24
    Based on the DC-10 passenger jet, the triple-engine KC-10 is a gas station in the sky with the ability to carry 75 people and 170,000 pounds of cargo. In its six tanks, the KC-10 can carry up to 356,000 pounds of fuel and dispense it while airborne. The Air Force has 59 KC-10s on active duty.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    KC-10 ExtenderBased on the DC-10 passenger jet, the triple-engine KC-10 is a gas station in the sky with the ability to carry 75 people and 170,000 pounds of cargo. In its six tanks, the KC-10 can carry up to 356,000 pounds of fuel and dispense it while airborne. The Air Force has 59 KC-10s on active duty.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 24
    The twin-engine jet trainer, used by the Air Force to prepare pilots for the F-15E Strike Eagle, F-15C Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, B-1B Lancer, A-10 Thunderbolt and F-22 Raptor, first flew in 1959. Almost 550 are in the active force.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    T-38 TalonThe twin-engine jet trainer, used by the Air Force to prepare pilots for the F-15E Strike Eagle, F-15C Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, B-1B Lancer, A-10 Thunderbolt and F-22 Raptor, first flew in 1959. Almost 550 are in the active force.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 24
    The single-engine, single-pilot U-2 is used for high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance. Flying at altitudes around 70,000 feet, pilots must wear pressure suits like those worn by astronauts. The first U-2 was flown in 1955. The planes were used on missions over the Soviet Union during the Cold War, flying too high to be reached by any adversary. The Air Force has 33 U-2s in its active inventory.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    U-2The single-engine, single-pilot U-2 is used for high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance. Flying at altitudes around 70,000 feet, pilots must wear pressure suits like those worn by astronauts. The first U-2 was flown in 1955. The planes were used on missions over the Soviet Union during the Cold War, flying too high to be reached by any adversary. The Air Force has 33 U-2s in its active inventory.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 24
    The four-engine WC-135 is used to fly through airspace to detect the residue of nuclear blasts. &quot;The aircraft is equipped with external flow-through devices to collect particulates on filter paper and a compressor system for whole air samples collected in holding spheres,&quot; the Air Force says. It has two of these jets in the active force.
    Photos: In the U.S. Air Force fleet
    WC-135 Constant PhoenixThe four-engine WC-135 is used to fly through airspace to detect the residue of nuclear blasts. "The aircraft is equipped with external flow-through devices to collect particulates on filter paper and a compressor system for whole air samples collected in holding spheres," the Air Force says. It has two of these jets in the active force.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 24
    F-35 Europe fliesF-22 RaptorsB-2 F-22 GuamB-1 bomber Ellsworth AFBF-15 EaglesF15 FILE01 ghost ridera-10 warthog jetRC-135U Combat SentAndersen f-15C-130J OV-10 Bronco FileMoody AFB A-29KC-135f-16 falcon FILEAC-130C-17C-5 Galaxyosprey gallery 070514-F-0000M-901.JPGE-3 Sentrykc-10sT-38 TalonU-2 spy planeWC-135
    "With respect to production and operating costs, they are decreasing, making the F-35 more affordable every day," Lt. Gen. Chris Bogdan, the program's executive officer, said in a statement. Bogdan added that he does not agree with the GAO's assessment that an additional billion dollars will be needed to complete flight testing.
    "The remaining cost to complete the F-35's $55 billion development program is estimated to be $2.3 billion -- money which was already budgeted for the program," he said.
    The F-35 program office has also planned to allocate additional internal funding to cover the estimated $532 million increase resulting from a five-month testing delay -- a move Bogdan said will prevent any impact on other military services.
    Helmet lets pilots see through plane
    Helmet lets pilots see through plane

      JUST WATCHED

      Helmet lets pilots see through plane

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Helmet lets pilots see through plane 01:05
    But the GAO described timeline estimates from program officials as "optimistic," concluding that developmental testing could take an additional 12 months and contribute to an increase of more than $1.7 billion.
    The cost of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program found itself in Trump's crosshairs on several occasions in recent months. The President has called for a review of whether a modified version of older F/A-18 aircraft could replace the Navy's costly F-35 variant.
    Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson gave then-President-elect Trump her "personal commitment" to cut the cost of the stealthy F-35 fighter jet after Trump posted a tweet criticizing the program.
    Defense Secretary James Mattis has commissioned a review of the F-35 program in an effort to cut costs.
    f-35 us joint strike fighter jet profile orig _00010105.jpg
    f-35 us joint strike fighter jet profile orig _00010105.jpg
    But he has also called the F-35 -- a joint Navy, Air Force and Marines program touted as the most lethal and versatile aircraft of the modern era -- "critical" for US air superiority and for its ability to integrate with allies who are buying the jet.
    And while the $400 billion price tag for the 2,443 planes in the US part of the program is double the original budget, the Pentagon has worked with Lockheed Martin to bring the costs down since the program was re-baselined in 2011.
    "The bottom line up front is the F-35 program is a much different and improved program than it was five years ago," Bogdan said Monday, noting that aircraft is now operational and deployed abroad.
    Marine Corps F-35Cs deployed to Japan earlier this year and Air Force F-35As have gone to Europe this month.
    "The size of the fleet continues to grow and we are rapidly expanding its capability," Bogdan said.

    CNN's Brad Lendon contributed to this report.