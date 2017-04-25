Trump commemorates Holocaust after a series of missteps

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, after a series of administration missteps on the Holocaust and Jewish history, decried anti-Semitism at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's National Days of Remembrance Tuesday at the United States Capitol, promising the audience he will "confront anti-Semitism."

"I am deeply moved to stand beside people who survived history's darkest hour. Your cherished presence transforms this place into a sacred gathering," Trump said, reading from prepared remarks.

He added, "The state of Israel is an eternal monument to the undying strength of the Jewish people. The fervent dream that burned in the hearts of the oppressed is now filled with the breath of life, and the Star of David waves atop a great nation arisen from the desert."

Trump's speech to honor victims of the Holocaust comes weeks after his press secretary diminished Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in an attempt to shame Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and months after his White House failed to mention International Holocaust Remembrance Day didn't mention Jews or anti-Semitism. The remarks offer the President an opportunity to write over these missteps, which angered Jewish groups, including the museum that will host the Trump speech.

"We will never, ever be silent in the face of evil again. Denying the Holocaust is only one of many dangerous forms of anti-Semitism that continues all around the world," Trump said. "This is my pledge to you: We will confront anti-Semitism. We will stamp out prejudice, we will condemn hatred, we will bear witness and we will act. As President of the United States, I will always stand with the Jewish people, and I will always stand with our great partner and friend, the state of Israel."

