Trump: Canada has been 'very rough' on US

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump had tough talk Tuesday for a key foreign power -- but it wasn't one you might expect.

"People don't realize, Canada has been very rough on the United States," the President said to a farmers' group assembled a the White House.

"Everyone thinks of Canada as being wonderful, and so do I. I love Canada. But they've outsmarted our politicians for many years, and you people understand that," he said.

The comments came during the signing of an executive order promoting agriculture and rural prosperity in the America. Trump's newest Cabinet addition, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, joined the roundtable discussion.

The President said during the ceremony that Perdue would help the administration identify and eliminate unnecessary regulations that he believes are hurting farmers and rural communities.

