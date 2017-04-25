Donald Trump just blinked on the border wall showdown

Story highlights Trump has backed off his $1.4 billion ask

He did the same on healthcare bill

(CNN) Just days after insisting that any spending bill to keep the federal government open include more than $1 billion for his proposed border wall, President Trump backed off that pledge -- abruptly ending the expected brinksmanship between the White House and Congress expected to dominate the week.

"Not this week," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said of the push for $1.4 billion as a downpayment for the border wall in a Tuesday morning interview with Fox News. "Building that wall and having it funded remains an important priority to him," she added. "We also know that that can happen later this year and into next year."

That rapid cycle of demand-to-capitulation is enough to give you whiplash. It's also the second time in as many months Trump has swerved to avoid a collision with Republicans in Congress.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that his changed position wasn't a change at all, but that ignores the fact that he demanded something that now won't be in the spending bill.

Don't let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL. It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2017

The simple political fact is that a government shutdown would be a massive political problem for Republicans. They control both chambers of Congress and the White House -- and everyone knows it. Blaming Democrats for their intransigence would be a non-starter in such a situation. The full weight of the blame would fall on Republicans -- particularly Congressional Republicans, many of whom have to stand for re-election in 18 months time.

