Did Flynn commit a crime? 'No question' says Dem congressman

(CNN) A member of the House Oversight Committee expressed his outrage Tuesday night after the leaders of his committee revealed that President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn failed to properly disclose payments from Russia and Turkey, saying there is no doubt Flynn broke the law and that he could be looking at years behind bars.

Asked about Flynn during an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront," Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia said, "There's no question he committed a crime."

"The form he had to fill out," Connolly said, "specifically says you must answer completely and truthfully. He did neither, it was not complete and it wasn't truthful, so there's no question about a violation of law."

Connolly pointed out that it is a federal felony to knowingly withhold information on the form, and said the key questions now are, "Was it willful? Was it accidental? You mean you just forgot that you made $70,000 from an appearance in RT in Russia and an appearance in Turkey? That's hard to believe."

The congressman said those answers won't be known until the White House fully complies with the Flynn investigation and turns over any and all requested documents.

