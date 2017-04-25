The 4 Russia investigations in Congress, explained

Story highlights Michael Flynn left foreign payments off of his security clearance documents

The Senate judiciary subcommittee announced it will hear from Yates and Clapper on May 8

(CNN) The House and Senate intelligence committees' probes into Russia's interference in the 2016 elections are the primary investigations coming from the Capitol, but two other panels are also digging in with their own efforts -- drawing new attention this week.

Here is a breakdown of the four committees investigating Russia's interference in the election right now - the House intelligence committee, Senate intelligence committee, House oversight committee and Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism.

House intelligence committee

Who leads it: Rep. Mike Conaway, Texas Republican, and Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat.

What's the latest: The committee is back on track, planning to hear from FBI Director James Comey on May 2 and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates later. It's a far cry from where they were just three weeks ago, with the investigation threatening to run aground amid House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes' secret trip to the White House. House Intelligence members meet for the first time in two weeks Tuesday.

