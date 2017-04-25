The 4 Russia investigations in Congress, explained

Story highlights
- Michael Flynn left foreign payments off of his security clearance documents
- The Senate judiciary subcommittee announced it will hear from Yates and Clapper on May 8
(CNN)The House and Senate intelligence committees' probes into Russia's interference in the 2016 elections are the primary investigations coming from the Capitol, but two other panels are also digging in with their own efforts -- drawing new attention this week.
Here is a breakdown of the four committees investigating Russia's interference in the election right now - the House intelligence committee, Senate intelligence committee, House oversight committee and Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism.
House intelligence committee
- Who leads it: Rep. Mike Conaway, Texas Republican, and Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat.
- What's the latest: The committee is back on track, planning to hear from FBI Director James Comey on May 2 and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates later. It's a far cry from where they were just three weeks ago, with the investigation threatening to run aground amid House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes' secret trip to the White House. House Intelligence members meet for the first time in two weeks Tuesday.
Senate intelligence committee
- Who leads it: Sen. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican and Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat.
- What's the latest: The committee has led a methodical investigation, to say the least. They have completed interviews with 27 analysts who compiled a declassified intelligence report detailing Russia's actions, have had a pair of public hearings and are hiring two additional staffers. Interviews with top Trump aides may not be far off at this point. Some Democrats, most notably Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, have complained about the pace of the investigation, but Warner and Burr say they are comfortable with its progress.
House oversight committee
- Who leads it: Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, and Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat.
- What's the latest: Chaffetz and Cummings revealed the stunning news Tuesday that former national security adviser Michael Flynn left foreign payments off of his 2016 application for a security clearance, a possible felony punishable with up to five years in jail. Nobody from the House oversight committee is literally prosecuting Flynn, but they have been digging into his foreign payments from RT-TV, a Russian state news outlet, and a company tied to the Turkish government. The White House has declined to provide documents to the committee, but it is still getting information from the agencies, like the Department of Defense. The House oversight committee is not leading the main House investigation, but has turned up some critical finds.
Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism
- Who leads it: Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat.
- What's the latest: The panel announced Tuesday it will hear from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on May 8 -- drawing a high-profile pair to the Capitol at precisely the time the Russia investigations are heating up. Graham has not made any indication that he wants his committee to be the prime spot for Russia questions, but he has carved his own small slice of the spotlight on this issue.