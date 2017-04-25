Caitlyn Jenner: 'I would seriously look at a run' for office

(CNN) Caitlyn Jenner told an audience Tuesday night that she would consider running for public office during an interview promoting her new book.

Jenner, a Republican who came out as transgender in 2015 and says she voted for Donald Trump , told a crowd at the 92nd Street Y community center in New York City that over the next year or two, she will look at where she thinks she could be more effective: On the inside of government or from the outside working with her foundation.

Either way, Jenner said she will not give Trump or the Republican Party a pass if they "screw up."

"My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community," said Jenner, who also is known for appearing on reality television shows like "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" before, during and after her transition. "I've got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them."

Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist who previously was known as Bruce, says for years she was approached after speaking gigs by fans urging her to run for office.

