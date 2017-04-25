Why the f*** are you talking s*** with kids in the room?

Story highlights Mel Robbins: More politicians -- not just Trump -- have started cursing in public

The emotion, entertainment of profanity distracts us even further from real issues

Mel Robbins is a CNN commentator, legal analyst, best-selling author and keynote speaker. She also is a contributing editor for Success magazine. In 2014, she was named outstanding news talk-radio host by the Gracie Awards. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers. WARNING: This post contains profanity readers might find offensive.

(CNN) We've reached a major tipping point in politics and there's no turning back.

Welcome to the Swear Zone.

Remember the good old days, when decorum was still intact? The days where without a hot mic we never would have heard George W. Bush call a reporter a "major-league asshole" or Joe Biden's aside to Barack Obama that passing health care reform was "a big fucking deal."

Those days are over. Politics are not only wildly unpredictable, they're NSFWAF. Blame Donald Trump for taking us to new lows, but here's something new: the Democrats are jumping deep in the mud with him.

Last weekend, for example, with children on stage behind him, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez leaned right into a microphone and told an audience in Las Vegas that Trump "doesn't give a shit about health care." In Portland, Maine, Perez said, "They call it a skinny budget, I call it a shitty budget." Earlier this month the DNC began selling a t-shirt that read, "Democrats give a shit about people."

