Trump's billionaire friendly tax plan

Edward J. McCaffery is Robert C. Packard trustee chair in law and a professor of law, economics and political science at the University of Southern California. He is the author of "Fair Not Flat: How to Make the Tax System Better and Simpler." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) What we have learned about Donald Trump's leanings on tax policy make them Exhibit A in his bait-and-switch presidency. Although he was elected as a man of the people, Trump's tax reform plans make it clear that he is serving as a baron for billionaires.

The tea leaves that pass for a coherent legislative policy suggest that Trump's Plan A had pulled a page or two from House Speaker Paul Ryan's playbook, long on the shelves. Ryan had a wonky, but nifty, three-step:

Edward J. McCaffery

-- One, repeal, but don't quite replace Obamacare;

-- Two, enact a corporate tax reform featuring a brand new "border adjustment" tax, also known as tariffs; and

-- Three, enact sweeping income tax cuts and repeal the estate tax.

