Confederate monument furor could signal GOP's fate

Douglas Heye is a CNN political commentator and former deputy chief of staff to then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The announcement that City of New Orleans would remove four monuments to the Confederate era was sure to cause controversy and stoke racial tensions in the city. Removing Confederate monuments can be a delicate issue in the South. But the monument in question isn't your garden variety statue honoring a general who was brave in battle.

The explicit white supremacist message attached to the New Orleans monument Stewart is defending makes the oft-used claim by defenders of the Confederacy of "heritage, not hate" tough to swallow here, and whatever role it might play in a Virginia Gubernatorial primary, is yet another example of why Virginia's Republicans continually fail to attract minority voters

That Stewart's outburst comes just days after a Republican state senator in Florida resigned after using the "N-word" in front of colleagues only compounds and highlights the national scope of the problem.

Of course, for many Republicans, there is no problem. Trump's victory and GOP control of government has given little reason for introspection on the challenges the party still faces. For them, Trump's victory shows it is Democrats, not Republicans, who face demographic challenges. For those Republicans essentially uninterested in appealing to minority voters, or who are already convinced such an effort will fail, nothing need change.

Politically, that may work in the short term, but long-term, that approach spells doom. The health of a political party is based on growth and appealing to new and different voters. Having maximized support from white working-class voters last year, the GOP must make serious, sustained efforts to appeal to minority voters who for too long have only heard a Republican message that -- whether on immigration, monuments or coarse and tasteless jokes about the Obamas -- consisted of "We don't like you," which ultimately eclipses efforts on issues like school choice, job and wage growth or criminal justice reform.

