Turkish airstrikes kill Kurdish forces battling ISIS

Story highlights Kurdish Peshmerga and YPG forces have proven effective on ground in fighting ISIS

Tuesday's strikes by Turkey killed some of these Kurdish fighters in Iraq and Syria

(CNN) The Turkish military on Tuesday killed more than 20 members of Kurdish militia groups, some of which the United States is assisting in the fight against ISIS.

Five of the casualties were among Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq, known as Peshmerga.

Others were reported by the YPG, a Kurdish group in northern Syria.

Both groups have proven to be some of the most effective fighting forces on the ground against ISIS. Yet Tuesday's airstrikes exposed the complicated tangle of Kurdish militant groups in the region, and the tough choices that the United States faces in its regional alliances in the battle against ISIS.

The five Peshmerga fighters were killed apparently in error when Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes on nearby positions of another group that Turkey considers to be terrorists, the Kurdish Workers Party, or PKK, which is usually based in Turkey.

Read More