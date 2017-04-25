Oklahoma commission recommends death penalty moratorium

(CNN) The Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission recommended a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma on Tuesday, extending an existing moratorium.

This is one of more than 40 recommendations announced by a bipartisan group that has spent a year and a half reviewing every part of the capital punishment process, from arrest to execution.

The review began after the 2014 botched execution of Clayton Lockett. Having been sentenced to death for the 1999 shooting of Stephanie Nieman, Lockett was scheduled to die by a three-drug lethal injection cocktail on April 29, 2014, at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Thirty-three minutes after the administration of the first drug began, the execution was halted.

"The doctor checked the IV and reported the blood vein had collapsed, and the drugs had either absorbed into tissue, leaked out or both," according to a previously released timeline.

Read More