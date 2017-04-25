FDA targets products making unfounded cancer claims
The FDA is cracking down on companies selling products that it says falsely claim to prevent, treat or cure cancer. "The products ... have not been reviewed by FDA for safety and efficacy, and can be dangerous to both people and pets," the agency says. Click through the gallery to see a selection of the products, provided by the FDA.
Cevrogin, marketed and sold by AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ImmunPro, marketed and sold by AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Sour Sop Capsules, marketed and sold by Amazing Sour Sop Inc.
Sour Sop Leaves, marketed and sold by Amazing Sour Sop Inc.
Sour Sop Tea Bags, marketed and sold by Amazing Sour Sop Inc.
Vitalica, marketed and sold by Caudill Seed & Warehouse Inc.
Lapacho, marketed and sold by Everything Herbs.
Skin Cancer Treatment, marketed and sold by Hawk Dok Natural Salve LLC.
Protandim NRF2 Synergizer, marketed and sold by LifeVantage Corp.
Dysbiocide, marketed and sold by Nature's Treasure Inc.
KR22 Oxicell, marketed and sold by Nature's Treasure Inc.
Rerum Blue, marketed and sold by Oxygen Health Systems LLC.
Virxcan-X Salve, marketed and sold by Sunstone Inc.