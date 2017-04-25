French election: Le Pen says, 'I am not the candidate of the National Front'

Story highlights
- National Front's Marine Le Pen tries to attract crucial swing voters
- Runoff against centrist Emmanuel Macron is scheduled for May 7
(CNN)French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Tuesday sought to broaden her appeal outside her party's traditional base, declaring that she is not the candidate of the far-right National Front.
"I am not the candidate of the National Front. I am the candidate who has been supported by the National Front," she said in an interview with the French TF1 network.
Le Pen, 48, fresh off the highest-ever voting tally for National Front party, said she stepped aside from the party leadership this week because she's as a candidate for all French citizens.
"I am a presidential candidate as of today," she said.
Observers see the move as a tactical one designed to earn her votes from people who might be disposed to vote for her but who find the fascist reputation of the National Front a step too far.
Voters snubbed the political establishment Sunday, sending Le Pen and political novice Emmanuel Macron, 39, through to the second round of the presidential election.
Macron, a pro-European centrist, took first place with 24.01% of the first-round voting, while the anti-immigrant, anti-EU Le Pen came second on 21.30%, according to final results released Monday by the French Interior Ministry.
A runoff will be held on May 7 after the two candidates emerged at the top in the first round.
Opponents have argued that Le Pen's economic and social programs would bankrupt the country, particularly if France dropped the euro as its currency, as she has threatened.
Le Pen has vowed to intensify the nationalist, anti-Islamist rhetoric that propelled her into the second round.
Sunday's first round contest was held under tight security after a terror attack in Paris Thursday night disrupted the final day of campaigning Friday. And the Paris attacks in November 2015, in which 130 people were killed, saw Hollande's popularity plunge.
Le Pen, 48, told supporters her first move as president would be to impose a temporary ban on legal immigration to France. She has also vowed to take France out of the EU.
Le Pen's advancement to the second round is not without precedent -- her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, made it to a runoff against then-incumbent Jacques Chirac in 2002, only to suffer a devastating loss when anti-extremist voters rallied against the National Front leader.
For many voters, the election was about a desire for change and disenchantment with a political class.
The country suffers from high unemployment, a stagnant economy, security concerns and its citizens remain bitterly divided. The government has struggled to cope with immigration and integration.
Le Pen wants to slash legal immigration from 200,000 to 10,000 "entries" per year in France, and wants to see immigrants' access to public services limited.
Macron, 39, a former banker, has never held elected office, though he served as economy minister under Prime Minister Manuel Valls.
He attracted support from left and right with promises to boost the economy and improve security. His party, "En Marche!" which was only created in September, now has more than 200,000 members and his meetings have attracted vast crowds.