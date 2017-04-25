French election: Le Pen says, 'I am not the candidate of the National Front'

Story highlights National Front's Marine Le Pen tries to attract crucial swing voters

Runoff against centrist Emmanuel Macron is scheduled for May 7

(CNN) French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Tuesday sought to broaden her appeal outside her party's traditional base, declaring that she is not the candidate of the far-right National Front.

"I am not the candidate of the National Front. I am the candidate who has been supported by the National Front," she said in an interview with the French TF1 network.

Le Pen, 48, fresh off the highest-ever voting tally for National Front party, said she stepped aside from the party leadership this week because she's as a candidate for all French citizens.

"I am a presidential candidate as of today," she said.

Observers see the move as a tactical one designed to earn her votes from people who might be disposed to vote for her but who find the fascist reputation of the National Front a step too far.

