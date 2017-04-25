(CNN) Scott Baio is walking back comments he made about the death of his former "Happy Days" co-star, Erin Moran.

The actor took to Facebook on Monday night to clarify a connection he made between Moran's death and drug use.

"For me, you do drugs or drink, you're gonna die. I'm sorry if that's cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself," Baio had said on the "The Bernie & Sid Show" earlier in the day.

