TV shows about TV are usually bad news

(CNN) Watching another show set in the world of TV news is good cause to pine for the work of Aaron Sorkin.

One would think people who work in television know something about its inner workings. Yet with the exception of Sorkin's forays into the medium, TV shows about TV are almost invariably clichéd -- a pattern that continues with NBC's new comedy "Great News."

A sort-of TV news version of "30 Rock" overseen by that show's stewards, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, "Great News" recycles gags as old as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." That begins with the plucky female producer, Katie (Briga Heelan), and includes a bombastic, neurotic anchorman, played by John Michael Higgins, and his bubble-headed, athlete-dating co-anchor (Nicole Richie).

"What's a Walter Conkrite?" the latter asks brightly, when someone mentions CBS News' legendary Walter Cronkite.

Granted, the backdrop is really just an excuse for a workplace comedy, with a family twist: Katie's boss (Adam Campbell) essentially punishes her by hiring her overbearing mom ("SCTV's" Andrea Martin) as an intern on the program.

