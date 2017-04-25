'Dirty Dancing' remake: First look at Abigail Breslin as 'Baby'

Story highlights The film stars Abigail Breslin as "Baby," the character made famous by Jennifer Grey in the original

(CNN) Abigail Breslin looks like she's having the "time of her life" in the first look at ABC's "Dirty Dancing" remake.

The three-hour filmed musical is based on the classic 1987 movie starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

Breslin plays Frances "Baby" Houseman, the character that Grey made famous.

Get ready to dance and fall in love! #DirtyDancing premieres Wednesday, May 24 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/nb4EcPqMbz — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) April 24, 2017

The movie also stars newcomer Colt Prattes as dance instructor, Johnny Castle.

But this movie isn't entirely a remake. The film promises to answer questions left unanswered in the original, including what happened between Baby and Castle after their summer romance.

