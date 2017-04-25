(CNN) The audience inside the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom felt anything but glee over Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's shocking elimination. But the former "Glee" star is taking it all in stride.

"I was expecting it to go either way. I was just happy to be there," Morris said on "Good Morning America." "When it happened, I was just like, 'You know, it is what it is. Things will happen as they may.'"

Morris and Chmerkovskiy were the fifth couple to be eliminated this season, a move that came to the surprise of viewers in the audience and at home.

Morris, a professionally trained dancer, was considered a frontrunner.

She and Chmerkovskiy received a perfect score for their Rumba to TLC's "Waterfalls" on Monday night's episode.

Read More