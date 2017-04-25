Breaking News

Heather Morris on 'Dancing with the Stars' ouster: 'It is what it is'

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 12:18 PM ET, Tue April 25, 2017

Actress Heather Morris (R) and dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy attend "Dancing with the Stars" Season 24 at CBS Televison City on April 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(CNN)The audience inside the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom felt anything but glee over Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's shocking elimination. But the former "Glee" star is taking it all in stride.

"I was expecting it to go either way. I was just happy to be there," Morris said on "Good Morning America." "When it happened, I was just like, 'You know, it is what it is. Things will happen as they may.'"
Morris and Chmerkovskiy were the fifth couple to be eliminated this season, a move that came to the surprise of viewers in the audience and at home.
Morris, a professionally trained dancer, was considered a frontrunner.
    She and Chmerkovskiy received a perfect score for their Rumba to TLC's "Waterfalls" on Monday night's episode.
    Chmerkovskiy did not appear alongside Morris on "GMA" Tuesday morning due to an incident that took place at the home he shares with fiancee and fellow "DWTS" pro Peta Murgatroyd, according to Morris.
    "Peta is okay, that's the most important thing," she said.