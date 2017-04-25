Story highlights "As far as LGBT issues, yes, he's made some mistakes," Jenner says of Trump

(CNN) Caitlyn Jenner may not like everything US President Donald Trump's administration has done so far -- especially when it comes to actions affecting transgender Americans like her.

But she does not regret her decision to vote for Donald Trump, she told CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday.

"As far as LGBT issues, yes, he's made some mistakes," she said. "I don't support him in everything that he does. But we needed to shake the system up."

Jenner reveals what the past two years have been like for her in a new memoir, "The Secrets of My Life."

