Former 'Bachelor' star Chris Soules arrested after deadly crash

CNN has confirmed that Soules was arrested by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department

(CNN) Former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules has been arrested in connection with a deadly car crash in Buchanan County, Iowa, Monday night, authorities say.

Soules was driving a 2008 Chevy pickup that collided with a tractor around 8 p.m., according to Sergeant Scott Bright, a spokesman with the Iowa State Patrol. Bright confirmed that the individual driving the tractor was killed.

"Chris left the scene of the collision and was arrested later by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department," Bright told CNN.

The identity of the individual driving the tractor has not been released.

Soules starred on the 19th season of ABC's "The Bachelor."

