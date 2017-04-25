(CNN) The sci-fi dream of climbing into a flying pod and commuting high above the gridlock has moved a step closer following the successful maiden flight of what could be the vehicle of the future.

The prototype two-seater Lilium Jet, a compact and lightweight electric plane capable of vertical take off and landing, completed an unmanned test earlier this month.

That's given its German creators the green light to forge ahead with plans for a five-seat production model designed for air taxi and ride-sharing services -- or what sounds like an uber Uber.

"Seeing the Lilium Jet take to the sky and performing sophisticated maneuvers with apparent ease is testament to the skill and perseverance of our amazing team," co-founder and chief exec Daniel Wiegand says in a release.

"We have solved some of the toughest engineering challenges in aviation to get to this point."

