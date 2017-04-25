Breaking News

Successful test flight brings Lilium electric air taxis closer to reality

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 6:02 AM ET, Tue April 25, 2017

&lt;strong&gt;Lilium: &lt;/strong&gt;Lilium is a new ultralight two-seater electric plane concept, designed by four German engineers.
&lt;strong&gt;Vertical take-off and landing: &lt;/strong&gt;Its swiveling ducted fan engines would allow it to take off and land vertically, requiring only 15 square meters of flat land to do so.
&lt;strong&gt;Everyday aircraft: &lt;/strong&gt;Co-owner Daniel Wiegand says, &quot;Our goal is to develop an aircraft for use in everyday life. We are going for a plane that does not need the complex and expensive infrastructure of an airport.&quot;
&lt;strong&gt;Fair-weather flying: &lt;/strong&gt;It&#39;s designed to only be flown in good weather conditions in daylight. It also needs uncongested airspace.
&lt;strong&gt;Maiden flight success: &lt;/strong&gt;A prototype has undergone testing in Germany and proved its ability to transform from hover mode to forward flight mode in mid-air by tilting its 26 electric jet engines. The company is developing a five-seater air taxi version.
&lt;strong&gt;And the price tag?: &lt;/strong&gt;There&#39;s no price as yet, but a release by the European Space Agency said it will be &quot;far less than similar-sized aircraft of today and with much lower running costs.&quot;
&lt;strong&gt;New waves: &lt;/strong&gt;Lilium is part of a fresh generation of design-led light aircraft shaking up an industry with new concepts -- like the Icon A5, pictured.
&lt;strong&gt;Foldable seaplane: &lt;/strong&gt;Launched last year, the Icon A5 is a two-seat, foldable seaplane. It&#39;s so compact it fits in most car garages and can be towed behind a vehicle for overland transport.
&lt;strong&gt;Recreational aircraft: &lt;/strong&gt;The Icon A5 is primarily a recreational aircraft. It can be flown by anyone with a sport pilot license.
&lt;strong&gt;Costs less than a house:&lt;/strong&gt; The Icon A5&#39;s estimated price is $189,000, with a $2,000 deposit upon ordering.
&lt;strong&gt;Cobalt Valkyrie-X: &lt;/strong&gt;The Cobalt Valkyrie-X is a piston-engined light aircraft designed by French-born California-based entrepreneur David Loury.
&lt;strong&gt;Not just a pretty design: &lt;/strong&gt;The Valkyrie-X&#39;s main purpose is moving people over relatively long distances. It&#39;s capable of flying five people from London to most of Western Europe without refueling.
&lt;strong&gt;Costs less than a much nicer house: &lt;/strong&gt;The Cobalt Valkyrie-X starts at $635,000 -- more for extras. You can order now for 2018 delivery.
&lt;strong&gt;Burt Rutan&#39;s SkiGull: &lt;/strong&gt;Inventor and aviation legend Burt Rutan has developed the SkiGull, an amphibious seaplane with retractable skis.
&lt;strong&gt;Rutan&#39;s last creation?:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;It will be the last time I design and build an airplane, since I want to enjoy this one for myself,&quot; says Rutan, 73. &quot;I will explore the world with it, visiting the places you cannot easily get to any other way.&quot;
(CNN)The sci-fi dream of climbing into a flying pod and commuting high above the gridlock has moved a step closer following the successful maiden flight of what could be the vehicle of the future.

The prototype two-seater Lilium Jet, a compact and lightweight electric plane capable of vertical take off and landing, completed an unmanned test earlier this month.
That's given its German creators the green light to forge ahead with plans for a five-seat production model designed for air taxi and ride-sharing services -- or what sounds like an uber Uber.
"Seeing the Lilium Jet take to the sky and performing sophisticated maneuvers with apparent ease is testament to the skill and perseverance of our amazing team," co-founder and chief exec Daniel Wiegand says in a release.
    "We have solved some of the toughest engineering challenges in aviation to get to this point."
    Take off from your garden

    The egg-shaped aircraft, which can be powered from a wall socket and could even take off from the garden, can ascend and descend vertically, like a helicopter.
    Its 36 jet engines then tilt on moveable flaps from vertical to horizontal to provide forward thrust, with wings providing lift as in a normal airplane.
    The Lilium Jet, which creates no harmful emissions and is quieter than conventional aircraft, is estimated to have a range of about 300 kilometers and a maximum cruising speed of 300 kilometers per hour.
    For maximum safety, each of the engines is individually shielded, so failure in one can't affect the others.
    Sophisticated sensors prevent the pilot from performing maneuvers beyond the jet's predetermined safe flight parameters.
    The Lilium Jet is designd to take off vertically from helipads or other small spaces -- even gardens.
    The company, which was started by four Munich university graduates in 2015, says the aircraft is designed to be flown in good weather conditions in uncongested airspace in the daylight.
    It fits into the Light Sports Aircraft category, so a pilot's license with at least 20 hours of training are needed to fly it.
    "In the longer term, our target is to build an aircraft that not only the super-rich can afford, and that can make private air transportation possible for a much wider number of people," says Weigand.
    The Lilium Jet could add a whole new meaning to the phrase, "Anyway, must fly..."