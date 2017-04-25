Thailand baby killing: Facebook removes video

Story highlights An 11-month-old girl was killed Monday, Reuters reports

Facebook says it will work to keep videos of killings off its site

(CNN) Facebook has removed video that reportedly showed a man in Thailand killing his 11-month-old daughter, the social media company said Tuesday.

Police on Phuket Island confirmed to CNN that the man killed the baby and then he committed suicide by hanging himself. The two bodies were discovered hanging in a derelict building in the Sakhu area of the southern Thai island.

Police Major Prawat Tantibhussapun said the father's cousin had been browsing Facebook on Monday and had come across the live video, in which the man, identified as 20-year-old Wutthisan Wongthale, was putting a rope around his daughter's neck.

The cousin called the girl's mother and she, along with other relatives, called the police.

Police arrived at the scene at 6:30 p.m., around an hour after the live feed started.

