Thailand baby killing: Facebook removes video

Story highlights An 11-month-old girl was killed Monday, Reuters reports

Facebook says it will work to keep videos of killings off its site

(CNN) Facebook has removed video that reportedly showed a man in Thailand killing his 11-month-old daughter, the social media company said Tuesday.

Two videos showing the child's death were posted on the man's Facebook page for about 24 hours, Reuters reported. They were taken down about 5 p.m., according to Reuters.

Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy told the news agency it requested Facebook remove the videos.

The man killed himself, Reuters wrote.

Several dozen people, including the girl's mother, attended the baby's funeral on Tuesday.

Read More