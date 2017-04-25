Story highlights Part of system designed to protect US allies is wheeled into place

Deployment has angered locals in the area

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Parts of a US-built anti-missile system designed to mitigate the threat of North Korean missiles have been moved to the planned deployment site in South Korea as tensions with the nuclear-armed country escalate.

Trucks hauling components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system rolled into the site in North Gyeongsang province, according to a statement from the South Korean Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

"Both South Korea and the United States have been working to secure the operational capacity of the THAAD system in preparation for North Korea's advanced nuclear-missile threat," the statement said.

"Therefore, this measure was to secure operational capacity by placing some parts of the available THAAD system at the deployment site."

The missile system has angered North Korea and also drawn sharp opposition from China, which sees it as a threat to its own security.