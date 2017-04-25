North Korea marks anniversary with massive artillery drill

Story highlights North Korea and South Korea both held military drills on Tuesday

Artillery drills are a reminder of Seoul's vulnerability if North Korea attacked, analyst says

(CNN) North Korea's military has staged a "large-scale artillery drill" to mark the founding of the country's army, amid rising tensions with the West.

A statement from the South Korean military said the live-fire exercises were underway in the Wonsan region in the east of the country Tuesday afternoon, but gave no details on what kinds of weapons and military units took part in the drill.

In a statement from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, South Korea said it was monitoring the situation and remained "firmly prepared."

"Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military's movements," said the statement.

Military exercises such as the one undertaken by North Korea are not unprecedented and it was always likely there would have been a show of military force on Armed Forces Day. This year is the 85th anniversary of the founding of North Korean army.