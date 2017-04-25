North Korea carries out 'large-scale' artillery drill, South Korea says

(CNN) North Korea's military staged a "large-scale artillery drill" around the Wonsan region in the country's east on Tuesday, a statement from the South Korean military said.

The drills coincided with military exercises held by US and South Korean navies in the Yellow Sea, off the western coast of the Korean Peninsula and as the USS Michigan, one of US's most powerful submarines, arrived in South Korea.

In a separate statement, the South Korean President's Office said a meeting had been held to discuss the situation.

Tuesday marks the 85th anniversary of the founding of North Korea's military, a significant date in the country's calendar.

