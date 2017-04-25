North Koreans celebrate 'Army day' on Pyongyang's streets as US submarine lurks in the south

(CNN) North Korea celebrated the 85th anniversary of the founding of its army Tuesday, a significant date in the country's calendar.

The day is marked with a public holiday, and despite the USS Michigan, one of US' most powerful submarines, arriving in South Korea Tuesday in an apparent show of force, there was no sign of tension in Pyongyang as North Koreans took to the streets to celebrate.

CNN is in the country now and captured some of the holiday activity.

Built in 1974, Mansugyo Soft Drinks restaurant is one of the oldest in Pyongyang. Our minder remembers coming here every Sunday morning with his parents as a child. Obviously, he had a privileged upbringing. Many North Koreans aren't so fortunate. A post shared by Will Ripley (@willripleycnn) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Mansugyo cafe is buzzing with local people enjoying the seven different kinds of beer on offer and making the most of a rare day off.

This popular 'beer parlour' was famously visited by President Kim Il Sung and his son Kim Jong Il in 1974.

We are rarely allowed to photograph these, but images of the late North Korean leaders adorn most public spaces in Pyongyang. This photo shows President Kim Il Sung and his son and successor General Kim Jong Il inspecting a restaurant in 1974. A post shared by Will Ripley (@willripleycnn) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT