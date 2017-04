(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Tuesday:

North Korea's military staged a 'large-scale artillery drill' amid mounting tensions with the West. That's according to South Korean officials.

Audience members hissed at Ivanka Trump as she defended her father's advocacy of women's issues during an empowerment summit in Berlin.

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates will testify May 8 at a Senate hearing about Russia's meddling in the US elections.

White House has denies a House oversight committee request for documents tied to former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

President Trump, after a series of missteps on Holocaust remarks by his staff, honored the Jewish people, saying he's deeply moved to stand with them

Former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules is being held on $10,000 bail after his arrest in connection with a deadly car crash in Iowa.

The new Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" not only has stirred important conversations about teen suicide, but also some controversy