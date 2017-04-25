(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Tuesday:
-- North Korea's military staged a 'large-scale artillery drill' amid mounting tensions with the West. That's according to South Korean officials.
-- Audience members hissed at Ivanka Trump as she defended her father's advocacy of women's issues during an empowerment summit in Berlin.
-- Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates will testify May 8 at a Senate hearing about Russia's meddling in the US elections.
-- White House has denies a House oversight committee request for documents tied to former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
-- President Trump, after a series of missteps on Holocaust remarks by his staff, honored the Jewish people, saying he's deeply moved to stand with them.
-- Former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules is being held on $10,000 bail after his arrest in connection with a deadly car crash in Iowa.
-- A commission has recommended extending a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma after a botched execution in 2014.
-- The new Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" not only has stirred important conversations about teen suicide, but also some controversy.
-- A mother wanted to find a book to help explain IVF to her son. She couldn't. So she wrote her own.