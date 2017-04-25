(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Tuesday:

-- North Korea's military staged a 'large-scale artillery drill' amid mounting tensions with the West. That's according to South Korean officials.

-- Audience members Audience members hissed at Ivanka Trump as she defended her father's advocacy of women's issues during an empowerment summit in Berlin.

-- Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates will testify May 8 at a Senate hearing about Russia's meddling in the US elections.

-- White House has denies a House oversight committee White House has denies a House oversight committee request for documents tied to former national security adviser Michael Flynn.