Story highlights Robbers storm security firm with grenades, large caliber weapons and dynamite

1 killed, 4 injured in Paraguay; 3 suspects killed in Brazil

(CNN) Dozens of gunmen detonated explosives and set vehicles on fire as they stormed a private security firm in Paraguay, taking millions of dollars and sparking a violent police chase into Brazil.

More than 50 people carrying large caliber weapons, dynamite and caltrops took part in what authorities are calling the "robbery of the century."

The group made off with money from several vaults inside Prosegur, a private security firm in Ciudad del Este, police said.

In initial reports, police said the vaults were able to store up to $40 million but neither authorities nor the firm confirmed the sum that was taken.

Ciudad del Este is Paraguay's second-largest city and is along the border with Brazil and Argentina.

