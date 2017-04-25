Story highlights Robbers storm security firm with grenades, large caliber weapons and dynamite

1 killed, 4 injured in Paraguay; 3 suspects killed in Brazil

(CNN) More than 50 people took part in a multi-million dollar heist in Paraguay that authorities were calling the "robbery of the century."

The group made off with money from several vaults inside Prosegur, a private security firm in Ciudad del Este, police said.

Ciudad del Este is Paraguay's second-largest city and is along the border with Brazil and Argentina.

Authorities believe the robbers were members of Primer Comando de la Capital, one of the largest criminal organizations in Brazil.

In initial reports, police said the vaults were able to store up to $40 million but neither authorities or the firm confirmed the sum that was taken.

