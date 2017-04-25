Heineken sparks beer war in the Ivory Coast

Photos: Race to the bottle The next round – Dutch beer giant Heineken, the world's second largest brewer, is targeting the Ivory Coast. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Growth market – Africa is the fastest growing region in the world for beer consumption, and the Ivory Coast is one of the continent's fastest growing economies. The West African state consumes around 270 million liters of beer annually.

Market leader – The vast majority is provided by French company Castel Groupe, which owns popular brands including Solibra, Flag and Castel.

Roll out – Heineken has launched a new brewery named 'Brassivoire' in association with distribution specialists CFAO on the outskirts of the Ivorian economic capital Abidjan.

Cutting edge – The $160 million state-of-the-art facility has capacity to produce 160 million liters of beer a year.

Bespoke product – The brewery will produce Heineken's new 'Ivoire' beer, the result of extensive research into local tastes. A 60-centileter bottle costs $0.81.

Job creation – Brassivoire has around 200 highly-skilled local employees, who have received over 3000 hours of training between them according to General Manager Alexander Koch.

Looking ahead – Heineken says the Ivoire brand has been well received and intends to scale up production.