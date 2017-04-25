Breaking News

Heineken sparks beer war in the Ivory Coast

Dutch beer giant Heineken, the world&#39;s second largest brewer, is targeting the Ivory Coast.
Africa is the fastest growing region in the world for beer consumption, and the Ivory Coast is one of the continent&#39;s fastest growing economies. The West African state consumes around 270 million liters of beer annually.
The vast majority is provided by French company Castel Groupe, which owns popular brands including Solibra, Flag and Castel.
Heineken has launched a new brewery named &#39;Brassivoire&#39; in association with distribution specialists CFAO on the outskirts of the Ivorian economic capital Abidjan.
The $160 million state-of-the-art facility has capacity to produce 160 million liters of beer a year.
The brewery will produce Heineken&#39;s new &#39;Ivoire&#39; beer, the result of extensive research into local tastes. A 60-centileter bottle costs $0.81.
Brassivoire has around 200 highly-skilled local employees, who have received over 3000 hours of training between them according to General Manager Alexander Koch.
Heineken says the Ivoire brand has been well received and intends to scale up production.
Competition for Ivorian drinkers will be fierce.
